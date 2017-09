(Corrects spelling of ‘activist’ in paragraph 1)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday American International Group Inc should split itself into three public companies.

Icahn, who disclosed that he owns a large stake in the insurer, said AIG should begin a "much needed" cost control program to better compete with peers. (bit.ly/1M1Sxtf) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)