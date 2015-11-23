FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says may propose new director to AIG board
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Icahn says may propose new director to AIG board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he may propose to add a new director to American International Group’s board, saying CEO Peter Hancock was unlikely to “sincerely consider” his suggestion to split the company into three.

"We intend to commence shortly a consent solicitation that will enable shareholders to express their views directly to the board," Icahn said in a statement. (bit.ly/1PVlGHS)

Icahn disclosed on Monday that he owned 42 million shares in AIG as of Oct. 28, which would make him the insurer’s fifth largest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

