Icahn urges AIG to become a "simpler" company
January 19, 2016 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Icahn urges AIG to become a "simpler" company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday urged American International Group Inc to become “a smaller, simpler” company.

“There is only one sensible path for AIG to follow: become a smaller, simpler company with a path to de-SIFI,” Icahn said in an open letter to the insurance company’s board.

AIG, the largest commercial insurer in the United States, said it continued to take steps to narrow its focus and would provide an update on its strategy on Jan. 26. (bit.ly/1JWgSlt) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

