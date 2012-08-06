FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn plans to buy remaining CVR Energy stake
August 6, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Icahn plans to buy remaining CVR Energy stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who controls 80 percent of oil refiner CVR Energy Inc, offered to buy the remaining stake in the company for $29 per share in cash.

CVR Energy said last month that it did not receive any credible acquisition offers during its 60-day sale process despite contacting more than 30 potential bidders.

Icahn, who won control of CVR’s board in May, said in he will not consider paying more than $30 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

The corporate raider turned activist investor had earlier said he would not settle for an offer for the company below $35 per share in cash.

CVR shares closed at $29.27 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

