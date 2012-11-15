Icahn pledges $200 mln to Mount Sinai medical complex

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn has pledged a lifetime total of nearly $200 million to the Mount Sinai medical complex in upper Manhattan, and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine is being renamed in his honor.

The medical school will be called the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai after his most recent pledge of $150 million, the largest in Mount Sinai’s history and “among the biggest ever given to a medical school,” according to a statement by the hospital on Thursday.

In addition, Mount Sinai’s Institute for Genomics and Multiscale Biology will be renamed the Icahn Genomics Institute in honor of Icahn, best-known for his bruising battles with corporate boards and his campaigns to shake up management at some of America’s best-known companies.

Icahn, who is a member of Mount Sinai’s Board of Trustees, already had one research building named in his honor on the Mount Sinai campus.

“I am certain that my contributions to Mount Sinai will lead to significant medical breakthroughs in the diagnosis and treatment of disease that will dramatically improve and extend human life,” Icahn said in a statement from Mount Sinai.

The hospital group said his pledge will “fund various research projects at the medical school’s numerous disease-focused and core technology-based institutes.”

Among other big hedge-fund donors, John Paulson of Paulson & Co. recently pledged $100 million to New York’s Central Park Conservancy, the largest gift in the history of the 155-year-old park.

And a New York pediatric hospital was renamed the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York after SAC Capital’s Steven Cohen pledged $50 million to pediatric care services at the campuses of the Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.