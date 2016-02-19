FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P warns it may cut Icahn Enterprises to junk status
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 19, 2016 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

S&P warns it may cut Icahn Enterprises to junk status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. ratings agency Standard & Poor’s warned on Friday it may cut the credit rating of billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises to junk status because the portfolio had suffered heavy losses in the last few months.

S&P put the company on “CreditWatch with negative implications,” the agency said in a statement.

The news hurt shares of Icahn Enterprises, which were down 5.7 percent in afternoon trading at $51.73.

Icahn Enterprises has lost “at least $1.4 billion in value” since the end of September, S&P wrote in a statement, adding it thought Icahn’s hedge fund had lost money this year as markets around the world tumbled.

The credit-rating warning by S&P is certain to be a blow to Icahn, 80, who has been one of Wall Street’s most successful investors for decades and has said several times over the last months that he has no plans to retire any time soon. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.