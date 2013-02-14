FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn says he owns 14 million shares in Herbalife
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 10:40 PM / in 5 years

Icahn says he owns 14 million shares in Herbalife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday that he now owns 14 million shares in weight loss and vitamin company Herbalife Ltd. taking on hedge fund manager William Ackman, who is shorting the stock.

Icahn made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Thursday which finally confirms speculation that the corporate raider had taken a position in the company.

Icahn now owns 12.98 percent of the company.

In late January, Icahn tussled on cable television with Ackman, telling him to be ready for the “mother of all short squeezes.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.