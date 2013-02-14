Icahn says he owns 14 million shares in Herbalife

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday that he now owns 14 million shares in weight loss and vitamin company Herbalife Ltd. taking on hedge fund manager William Ackman, who is shorting the stock.

Icahn made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Thursday which finally confirms speculation that the corporate raider had taken a position in the company.

Icahn now owns 12.98 percent of the company.

In late January, Icahn tussled on cable television with Ackman, telling him to be ready for the “mother of all short squeezes.”