CORRECTED-Icahn posts loss as fund hit in 2014 by oil plunge
February 27, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Icahn posts loss as fund hit in 2014 by oil plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects fourth-quarter loss in second paragraph to $478 million, from $384 million)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carl Icahn’s publicly traded investment fund posted a loss in 2014, undone by plummeting oil prices, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Icahn Enterprises posted a loss of $373 million, or $3.08 per depositary unit, for the year, driven by a loss of $478 million in the fourth quarter, as oil prices were halved since June by a global supply glut.

“This year’s results were obviously disappointing, with the precipitous decline in oil prices impacting the profitability of many of our segments,” Icahn said in a statement.

He noted that the company’s holdings in Apple Inc, its largest position, helped cushion the losses stemming from energy investments. For the quarter, Icahn Enterprises lost $3.84 per limited partnership unit.

For the year, the company posted revenue of $19.2 billion. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

