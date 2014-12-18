Icahn offers $20 mln to keep Atlantic City Trump casino open

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn offered to lend $20 million to help bankrupt casino operator Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc keep its Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City open.

"Even though I have no assurance that the State will provide aid or that the Union will drop its appeal, I will send you a commitment letter ... to keep the Taj operating throughout the bankruptcy proceedings," Icahn wrote in a letter to Robert Griffin, chief executive of Trump Entertainment. (bit.ly/1AkI6ul) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)