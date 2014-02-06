FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn Enterprises names Keith Cozza CEO
February 6, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn Enterprises names Keith Cozza CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises L.P., activist investor Carl Icahn’s publicly traded investment vehicle, said Keith Cozza will take over as chief executive officer, replacing Daniel Ninivaggi.

Ninivaggi will become the chief executive of Federal-Mogul Corp., a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises.

Cozza, currently a director of Icahn Enterprises, has been with the company for 10 years, and was most recently the executive vice president of Icahn Enterprises G.P. Inc, the general partner of Icahn Enterprises.

