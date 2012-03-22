FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Icahn Enterprises CFO resigns
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 22, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Icahn Enterprises CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP said it has appointed SungHwan Cho as chief financial officer after Dominick Ragone resigned on March 16.

The company, controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said Ragone’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement relating to its operations, policies or practices.

Cho, employed with Icahn Enterprises since 2006, had earlier worked as an investment banker at Salomon Smith Barney in New York and Tokyo.

Icahn Enterprises also appointed Peter Reck as the chief accounting officer of its general partner Icahn Enterprises GP, a position held by Ragone.

Reck, employed with Icahn Enterprises since 2005, was earlier employed with the Bank of Uruguay.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises closed at $42.99 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.