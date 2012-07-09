FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Icahn Enterprises adds $300 mln notes
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Icahn Enterprises adds $300 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises L.P./Finance Corp.
 on Monday added $300 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $200 million. 
    Jefferies was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: ICAHN ENTERPRISES 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 8 PCT       MATURITY    01/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 105.5    FIRST PAY   07/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 6.786 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/12/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 606.2 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

