FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icap exits Australian agricultural trading
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Icap exits Australian agricultural trading

Colin Packham

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker Icap is withdrawing from direct trading in Australian agricultural and soft commodities with immediate effect, the head of the firm’s unit in the country said on Thursday.

“Icap will be pulling out of its direct market activity across grain, wool, cotton and commodity futures offerings,” Brad Howell, Icap Australia’s chief executive officer, said in an emailed statement.

A source with knowledge of situation said the company had decided to focus on more profitable sectors.

Icap entered Australian agricultural commodities in 2012, hiring a team of brokers from then recently-bankrupt MF Global to match buyers and sellers among growers, trading houses and exporters.

MF Global had been a major trader of Australian Securities Exchange commodity contracts, but volumes have eased in recent months in several of the bourse’s prominent agricultural futures.

Howell did not return calls asking for additional comment.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.