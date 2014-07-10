FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICAP announces management changes at EBS business
July 10, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ICAP announces management changes at EBS business

Reuters Staff

July 10 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc :

* EBS, ICAP’s market-leading electronic FX business, announces today that Darryl Hooker has been appointed head of EBS market and Viral Tolat global head of product for EBS

* Both Darryl and Viral will report to Gil Mandelzis, CEO of EBS, and continue to be part of EBS’s executive management team

* In his new role, Darryl will lead the continued development of EBS market, EBS’s flagship, global leading anonymous trading platform.

* As global head of product, Viral will be responsible for the expansion, development and maintenance of a fully integrated product suite. Viral will be based in New York.

* Nichola Hunter and John Schoen, former co-heads of EBS Market, have left the company. Further company coverage:

