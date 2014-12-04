FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ICAP combines forex, fixed income trading platform units
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ICAP combines forex, fixed income trading platform units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Icap Plc :

* Will combine its electronic businesses ebs and brokertec

* The combined business will be known as ebs-brokertec,

* Michael spencer, icap group chief executive, will be chairman of ebs-brokertec

* Gil mandelzis, current ceo of ebs, will become ceo of the new ebs-brokertec business

* Seth johnson will step down as the ceo of brokertec but remains on icap’s global executive management group

* Richard kerschner, head of corporate development at ebs, has been appointed as the interim ceo of brokertec Further company coverage: ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.