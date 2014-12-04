BRIEF-ICAP combines forex, fixed income trading platform units

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Icap Plc :
* Will combine its electronic businesses ebs and brokertec
* The combined business will be known as ebs-brokertec,
* Michael spencer, icap group chief executive, will be chairman of ebs-brokertec
* Gil mandelzis, current ceo of ebs, will become ceo of the new ebs-brokertec business
* Seth johnson will step down as the ceo of brokertec but remains on icap’s global executive management group
* Richard kerschner, head of corporate development at ebs, has been appointed as the interim ceo of brokertec Further company coverage: ))