BRIEF-ICAP combines forex, fixed income trading platform units

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Icap Plc :

* Will combine its electronic businesses ebs and brokertec

* The combined business will be known as ebs-brokertec,

* Michael spencer, icap group chief executive, will be chairman of ebs-brokertec

* Gil mandelzis, current ceo of ebs, will become ceo of the new ebs-brokertec business

* Seth johnson will step down as the ceo of brokertec but remains on icap’s global executive management group

* Richard kerschner, head of corporate development at ebs, has been appointed as the interim ceo of brokertec