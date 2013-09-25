FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ICAP to pay 55 mln stg in penalties over Libor rigging
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ICAP to pay 55 mln stg in penalties over Libor rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ICAP PLC : * Settlements with FCA and CFTC * To pay penalties of 14 mln stg to the FCA and $65 mln to the CFTC,

totalling 55 mln stg ($87 mln). * ICAP Europe limited reached settlement agreements with Financial Conduct

Authority * Co also been working closely and co-operating fully with investigation by the

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). * The U.S. DOJ has not taken action against IEL nor any other ICAP Company to

date * No findings that any senior management were involved nor that firm engaged in

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.