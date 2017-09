Sept 25 (Reuters) - ICAP PLC : * Activity levels in global financial markets were encouraging at the start of

the financial year * Trading began to ease off in July followed by a more significant decline in

August * Whilst there has been a modest improvement in September overall volumes

remain relatively subdued * Management expects profit before tax1 for the first half to be in line with

the previous year * Revenue for the six months ending 30 September 2013 is expected to be around