FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ICAP expects H1 revenue down 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-ICAP expects H1 revenue down 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - ICAP PLC : * Performance across ICAP’s voice and electronic businesses has remained more

muted than anticipated * Some improvement in trading volumes in September * Group revenue in the six months ending 30 September is expected to be around

14% lower than the previous year * On schedule to deliver at least £50 million per annum of run-rate savings by

year end * Not yet clear whether signs of improved confidence are sustainable * Sees FY pretax profit within the current analyst range of £307 million to

£346 million * Will continue to take the necessary action to constrain our cost base

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.