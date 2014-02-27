FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICAP announces pricing of bonds worth 350 mln euros due March 2019
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-ICAP announces pricing of bonds worth 350 mln euros due March 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - ICAP PLC : * Announces the successful pricing of 350 mln euros 3.125 percent bonds due March 2019 * Proceeds will be used principally to refinance the group’s 300 mln euros 7.5 pct bond which matures in July 2014 * Are to be issued under the group’s 1,000,000,000 stg global medium term note programme, with settlement expected to occur on or about 6 March 2014 * Lead managers were Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Lloyds Bank Plc and Merrill Lynch International * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

