ICAP appoints insurance veteran as group finance director

April 13 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc, the world’s largest interdealer broker, said it had appointed British insurance veteran Stuart Bridges as it group finance director.

The appointment of Bridges, who has served as the chief financial officer at specialist insurer Hiscox Ltd since 1999, is subject to approval by the British financial regulator, ICAP said. (bit.ly/1com7e9)

Hiscox, in separate statement, said Bridges would remain in office until Aug. 31, and a search for his successor had been initiated. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)