China picks ICAP for $65 mln technology deal
June 3, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

China picks ICAP for $65 mln technology deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc said it had won a contract to provide technology for China’s main fixed income and foreign exchange trading system, giving the British brokerage a major break in the world’s second-largest economy.

ICAP, which agreed to merge its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc, said its electronic foreign exchange and fixed income business - EBS BrokerTec - would provide technology to China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

The deal, valued at $65 million over a three-year period, would see ICAP expanding into China with EBS BrokerTec setting up an office in Shanghai, the company said.

ICAP Chief Executive Michael Spencer said in a statement on Friday that China was an “extremely important” financial market. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
