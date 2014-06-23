FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 23, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Icap set to cull around 100 voice brokers

Alex Chambers

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Interdealer broker Icap has begun significant cuts to its voice broking operation according to market sources, which could see the departure of 100 professionals in its Global Broking business.

In its full-year trading results announced in May, the company said the trading performance of Global Broking was progressively being hit by structural and cyclical factors.

At the time, it highlighted the decline in investment banks’ fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) divisions.

The Global Broking division is active in the wholesale markets in interest rates, credit, commodities, FX, emerging markets and equity derivatives. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Helene Durand)

