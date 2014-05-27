FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICAP appoints chairman of energy business
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

ICAP appoints chairman of energy business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, said on Tuesday that Paul Newman, the current managing director of its ICAP Energy unit, is to become chairman of the division.

Newman, who established ICAP Energy during his 24 years with the company, will take on the new role from July 1, ICAP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move will see him step down from his executive responsibilities as head of energy and commodities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and work across other asset classes to help extend services to non-banking clients.

He will report to David Casterton, chief executive of ICAP’s Global Broking division.

Dennis Crum, the current chief executive of ICAP Energy U.S., will take on Newman’s former role, ICAP said.

ICAP Energy offers real-time price discovery and execution services in products including crude oil, precious metals, electricity, weather derivatives and physical products.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.