ICAP says no reason to believe its brokers linked to forex probe
November 13, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

ICAP says no reason to believe its brokers linked to forex probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, said on Wednesday it has no reason to believe any of its brokers are linked to the alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets.

U.S. and British authorities are investigating whether staff at top banks attempted to manipulate currency rates.

ICAP, which makes money by matching buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said the bulk of its business in foreign exchange is conducted on electronic platforms rather than through brokers on the telephone.

On a conference call following publication of its half-year financial results, the company was asked whether they believed any staff could be connected to the alleged currency rate fixing.

Group General Counsel Duncan Wales said: “We have no current reason to believe that.”

ICAP was fined $87 million by British and U.S. authorities in September over the role of its brokers in the Libor interest rate rigging scandal. Criminal charges were also filed against three of its former employees.

