UPDATE 1-ICAP full-year profit at top end of forecasts
May 16, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ICAP full-year profit at top end of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 2011/12 profit up 1 pct to 354 million pounds

* Revenue down 3 pct to 1.68 billion pounds

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, reported full-year profit rose 1 percent to 354 million pounds ($568 million), at the top end of market expectations.

“ICAP delivered a solid performance in 2011/12 against a difficult economic environment,” chief executive Michael Spencer said on Wednesday.

Analysts had forecast profit in a range of 336-358 million pounds for the year to end-March.

Revenue fell 3 percent to 1.68 billion pounds.

The British broker competes with firms such as BGC Partners , GFI Group and Tullett Prebon to match the buyers and sellers of currency, bonds and swaps.

