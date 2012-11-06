FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broker ICAP opens iron ore swaps desk in London, Singapore
November 6, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

Broker ICAP opens iron ore swaps desk in London, Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Broker ICAP has opened an iron ore swaps and options desk in London and Singapore as it tries to take advantage of growing liquidity in the fledging market, which is becoming a leading indicator of China’s economic growth.

ICAP use to have an iron ore desk some years ago, but the business petered out until the recent decision to establish a London and Singapore-based desk.

“ICAP’s launch of a dedicated desk is timely and will meet the needs of customers around the world ... as the market for swaps and options continues to grow,” Henry Liddell, chief executive of ICAP Shipping, said in a statement.

Iron ore swaps cleared by Singapore Exchange hit a record volume of 17.7 million tonnes in September, compared with a monthly average of approximately 7.2 million tonnes in 2011.

Growing liquidity in iron ore derivatives is also attracting hedge funds, which have up until recently ignored a market.

