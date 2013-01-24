FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICAP confirms FSA investigation over Libor setting
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013

ICAP confirms FSA investigation over Libor setting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, has confirmed it is under investigation by the British regulator over the setting of the Libor lending rate.

London-based ICAP said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it had been told by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) that one of its subsidiaries was under investigation.

“The investigation is confidential, accordingly no further comment will be made at this stage,” it said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday the Financial Times newspaper reported ICAP had been drawn into the FSA’s investigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
