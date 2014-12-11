FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICAP to close LME base metals broking business -sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

ICAP to close LME base metals broking business -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Major broker ICAP is exiting its base metals business on the London Metal Exchange (LME) as part of wider restructuring, industry sources said on Thursday.

ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, has been a Category 2 member of the LME since January 2009, which allows electronic and telephone trading, but does not include activity in the open-outcry “ring”.

ICAP, which has offered LME options and futures trading and clearing services, expanded the business with a New York LME desk in 2009.

“ICAP are exiting from LME broking, it looks like it’s part of their restructuring,” one of the sources said.

ICAP and the LME declined to comment.

Reporting by Clara Denina and Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.