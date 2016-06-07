FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK competition watchdog raises some concerns over ICAP-Tullett deal
June 7, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

UK competition watchdog raises some concerns over ICAP-Tullett deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said it would refer the proposed merger of ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc for an in-depth phase 2 probe unless the companies were able to address some of its concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the merger would be referred for an investigation by an independent group of CMA panel members unless the companies provide solutions for its concerns about overlap in voice/hybrid broking of oil products.

The CMA said it did not find significant competition concerns in 19 of the 20 overlapping product categories it considered.

British broker ICAP said on Tuesday it was confident that clearance from the CMA would be obtained, while Tullett Prebon said it would explore how best to satisfy the concerns. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
