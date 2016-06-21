ICAP offers to sell London oil desks to clear Tullett deal

June 21 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc has offered to sell its London-based oil desks to help address competition concerns regarding the merger of its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc, Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said two weeks back the proposed merger would be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation unless the companies were able to address its concerns about an overlap in voice/hybrid broking of oil products.

The CMA said on Tuesday the companies offered to sell ICAP's oil-desks responsible for providing broking services to customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to an up-front buyer approved by the CMA.

The CMA said it had until Aug. 16 to decide if the proposed sale was sufficient to address its concerns, or refer the merger for further investigation if not.

ICAP and Tullett - interdealer brokers that match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other tradeable instruments - did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The companies last year agreed to the 1.11 billion pounds deal to better compete in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk due to regulation designed to rein in the riskier trading activities of their traditional investment bank clients.

The CMA has said the two companies faced limited competition from other brokers, electronic platforms and exchanges for broking of oil products, which rakes in about 228 million pounds in industry-wide revenue each year in EMEA. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)