FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CMA says it accepts in principle steps taken in ICAP-Tullett deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 6:31 PM / a year ago

CMA says it accepts in principle steps taken in ICAP-Tullett deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted in principle merger undertakings between Tullett Prebon Plc and ICAP Plc.

The CMA said on Tuesday that it has not taken a final decision on the Tullett and ICAP deal. (bit.ly/2b0iU4T)

ICAP said in June that it had offered to sell its London-based oil desks to help address competition concerns over the merger of its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc.

The companies last year agreed to the 1.11 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) deal in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk due to regulation designed to rein in the riskier trading activities of their traditional investment bank clients.

ICAP declined to comment on the decision, while Tullett Prebon was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7499 pounds Reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.