Tullett Prebon gets UK regulator's nod for ICAP deal

Nov 15 (Reuters) - British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said on Tuesday Britain's financial regulator had approved its purchase of bigger rival ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice broking business.

Tullet agreed to buy the ICAP business in a 1.11 billion-pound ($1.38 billion) deal last November, hoping to create the world's largest voice broker that could better compete in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk.

Tullet said the deal was on track to close this year, although it still needed regulatory approvals in other markets.

ICAP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.8055 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)