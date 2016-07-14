U.S. Justice Dept says Tullett, ICAP restructure transaction

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The restructuring of the $1.5 billion transaction between Tullett Prebon Group Ltd and ICAP Plc addresses the U.S. Justice Department’s concerns that the transaction would create an interlocking directorate, the department said on Thursday.

“The revised agreement will provide that ICAP will not own any part of Tullett Prebon after the transaction and will have no right to nominate a member of Tullett Prebon’s board of directors,” the Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)