MOVES-ICAP hires Jenny Knott from Standard Bank
July 2, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-ICAP hires Jenny Knott from Standard Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker of over-the-counter derivatives, appointed Jenny Knott as chief executive of post-trade risk and information services, effective Aug. 5.

She joins from African financial services group Standard Bank Group Ltd, where she was CEO of Standard Bank Plc and CIB International Inc.

Knott, to be based in London, will also be a member of ICAP’s global executive management group, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

