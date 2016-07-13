ICAP sees Brexit "windfall" from sterling slump

July 13 (Reuters) - British broker ICAP Plc, said the fall in sterling after Britain's vote to leave the European Union has given it a "significant windfall benefit".

The company, which saw daily volumes at least double to top $200 billion on its currency trading platform the day after the June 23 vote, said trading activity levels spiked around the time of the referendum.

Sterling has fallen to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 following the vote.

ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said its revenue from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30 rose 7 percent.

The broker, which has agreed to merge its global hybrid voice broking business with peer Tullett Prebon Plc, said it remains "cautiously confident" for the rest of the year despite an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic outlook for the UK and global economy.

"Overall market conditions have been mixed as the malaise in global financial markets, low interest rates and bank deleveraging persists," the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)