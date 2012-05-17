FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICAP in talks to buy PLUS stock exchange
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

ICAP in talks to buy PLUS stock exchange

Luke Jeffs

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, is in talks to buy the stock exchange unit of PLUS Markets Group, in a move to pre-empt regulatory reforms to increase the use of exchanges.

PLUS said in a regulatory statement on Thursday it was in talks with the broker but there was no certainty a transaction would be completed.

“The Group can confirm that it is in talks with ICAP that may lead to the disposal of its subsidiary company PLUS Stock Exchange plc (”PLUS-SX“), the cash equities recognised investment exchange, for a nominal amount due to the loss making nature of PLUS-SX,” PLUS said.

The talks are seen by analysts as a move by ICAP to get on the cheap PLUS’ exchange licence, a prized asset at a time that global regulators are looking to force more of ICAP’s core over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.

PLUS said on Monday it was planning to close after failing to secure a buyer, but the deal offers a lifeline to PLUS’ 156 listed companies that were facing the prospect of going private or seeking other exchanges.

Sources close to the firms said they were talking about a nominal fee on the understanding that ICAP takes on PLUS SX’s liabilities.

A spokeswoman for ICAP declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.