FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICAP in talks to buy Plus Markets -FT
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

ICAP in talks to buy Plus Markets -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The world’s largest interdealer broker by market capitalisation ICAP, is in talks to buy Plus Markets Group, the UK exchange for fledgling companies, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The London-based broker has been talking to the UK’s Financial Services Authority and the Plus board about a deal that would initially preserve the quotations of the 156 companies traded on the market, according to the FT.

Plus Markets Group is planning to close after failing to secure a buyer, and without a deal it faces going private or seeking other trading facilities, the article said.

The newspaper cited two people familiar with the situation as saying ICAP would, in time, add other products to the exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.