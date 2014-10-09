FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICAP cuts hit financial futures broking desk
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 9, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

ICAP cuts hit financial futures broking desk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, is winding down its financial futures voice broking desk as it cuts costs to counter slumping trading volumes, a source familiar with the matter said.

After an internal review, ICAP decided to reorganise its Global Financial Futures business, which had employed around 50 brokers, to focus on higher value broking activities, a separate source said.

As a result of the restructuring, the head of the desk, Gary Pettit, will leave the broker later this year, both sources said.

Pettit could not immediately be reached for comment.

Interdealer brokers, which match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other tradeable instruments, have seen revenues plunge in recent years, as banks pull back from risky trading to comply with new rules brought in after the financial crisis.

ICAP, like rival Tullett Prebon, has been trimming costs and pushing further into areas such as electronic trading and post-trade services to diversify revenue streams.

It said last month it had cut 265 broking jobs and closed 21 desks in the global broking division since the start of the year. It did not provide details about which desks had been shut. It is also in the process of renegotiating broker contracts to bring down the ratio of pay to revenue.

It said it was on track to deliver savings of over 60 million pounds ($98 million) this financial year. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison Additional reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.