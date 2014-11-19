FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broker ICAP says H1 revenue falls 9 percent
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Broker ICAP says H1 revenue falls 9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, reported an 9 percent fall on a constant currency basis in first-half revenue amid fragile market conditions.

When adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenue in the six months to Sept. 30 was 620 million pounds ($968.6 million), down 15 percent from 726 million a year earlier.

The company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said trading profit before tax fell by 38 percent to 86 million pounds.

Analysts had expected ICAP to report first-half revenue of 627.11 million pounds and pretax profit of 88 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The broker also confirmed that its shipping arm, ICAP Shipping, is in merger talks with rival Howe Robinson.

The newly formed ship-broking company is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2015, ICAP said in a statement.

1 U.S. dollar = 0.6401 British pound Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.