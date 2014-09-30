FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interdealer broker ICAP says first-half revenue to fall 10 pct
September 30, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Interdealer broker ICAP says first-half revenue to fall 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, said on Tuesday that said first-half revenue was expected to be 10 percent lower than a year earlier as low levels of volatility kept trading volumes suppressed.

The London-based company, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and other tradeable instruments, also announced that finance director Iain Torrens is to leave the group for telecommunications firm TalkTalk.

ICAP will report its first-half results in full on Nov. 19.

$1 = 0.6147 British Pounds Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely

