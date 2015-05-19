FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ICAP full-year trading profit falls 15 pct
May 19, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-ICAP full-year trading profit falls 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to May 19 from May 18)

May 19 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said full-year trading pretax profit fell 15.5 percent as it coped with transformed market environment across many of its businesses, primarily its global broking unit.

ICAP, which has focused its operations on electronic trading and post-trade services after undergoing extensive corporate restructuring, said profit before tax for the full-year ended March 31 was 229 million pounds ($358.5 million), compared with 271 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7 percent to 1.27 billion pounds.

ICAP said it would pay a final dividend of 15.4 pence, bringing its full-year dividend to 22 pence. ($1 = 0.6387 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
