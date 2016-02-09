FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICAP's third-quarter revenue from continuing operations falls 5 pct
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
February 9, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

ICAP's third-quarter revenue from continuing operations falls 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9(Reuters) - ICAP Plc, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, reported a 5 percent fall in third-quarter revenue from continuing operations amid fragile market conditions.

ICAP, a broker for interest rates derivatives, commodities, foreign exchange and fixed income products, said its deal to merge its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc is expected to take place during 2016.

Both companies are in the process of obtaining regulatory and competition approval from various authorities, ICAP said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

