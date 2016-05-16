FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

ICAP full-year profit falls 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - British interdealer broker ICAP Plc said its full-year trading pretax profit fell 11 percent, hurt by adverse currency movement.

ICAP, which agreed to merge its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc, said trading profit before tax was 203 million pounds ($291.7 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with 229 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to 1.2 billion pounds.

ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said trading pretax profit was impacted by 7 million pound foreign exchange loss. ($1 = 0.6960 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

