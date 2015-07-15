FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICAP says Greek uncertainty lowering trading volumes
July 15, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

ICAP says Greek uncertainty lowering trading volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker ICAP Plc, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said the uncertainty over a possible Greek default and the euro zone’s future had reduced risk appetite and trading volume.

ICAP, a broker for interest rates derivatives, commodities, foreign exchange and fixed income products, said while currency volumes had picked up, the lack of a clear picture on the direction and timing of any interest rate moves was weighing on volumes.

ICAP reported a 1 percent drop in group revenue for April 1 to June 30, the first quarter of its financial year, once currency fluctuations had been stripped out. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
