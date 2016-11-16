FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
ICAP's H1 trading profit falls amid fragile market conditions
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

ICAP's H1 trading profit falls amid fragile market conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said first-half trading pretax profit fell 7 percent, hurt mainly by a rise in net finance costs.

ICAP, which agreed to merge its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc, said continuing trading pretax profit from for the six months ended Sept. 30 was 51 million pounds ($63 million), compared with 55 million pounds a year earlier.

ICAP's continuing trading performance was hurt by historically low and negative interest rates, low levels of volatility and bank deleveraging, resulting in reduced risk appetite from bank customers, the company said.

"These are uncertain times for global financial markets as we try to understand the impact of both the Brexit vote and the very recent US election," CEO Michael Spencer said. ($1 = 0.8006 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

