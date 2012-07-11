FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICAP broking slowdown hits quarterly revenue
July 11, 2012

ICAP broking slowdown hits quarterly revenue

Luke Jeffs

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - ICAP said a fall in electronic broking activity dragged revenue at the world’s largest derivatives broker down 9 percent in its first quarter.

ICAP said on Wednesday average daily trading volumes on its bond and currency platforms in the three months to end-June was $712 billion, down 19 percent on the 2011 period.

Quarterly group revenue fell 9 percent.

“The sluggish global economy and euro zone crisis are inevitably leading to reduced trading volumes despite some active days,” chief executive Michael Spencer said.

The results came ahead of the broker’s annual meeting on Wednesday at which management could face tough questions over the gloomy finance sector outlook and whether the firm will be dragged into the Libor rate-rigging scandal.

