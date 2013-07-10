UPDATE 1-Broker-dealer ICAP says trading upturn fragile

* Q1 group revenue up 2 pct

* Fixed-income trading volumes rise

* Demand for risk mitigation services, commodity volumes fall

* Shares fall 7.1 percent

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Broker-dealer ICAP said it was too early to predict a sustained upturn in trading volumes after the prospect of a slowdown in U.S. money printing sparked a jump in bond and futures trading over the last few months.

ICAP, which competes with rivals such as Tullett Prebon to match buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps, has been cutting costs to tackle a slump in trading volumes since the 2008 financial crisis.

Group revenue rose 2 percent for the period April 1 to July 10, the first quarter of ICAP’s 2013/14 financial year, the company said on Wednesday. It did not give the revenue figure.

ICAP said the low interest-rate environment had constrained demand for its risk mitigation services, while activity in commodities also fell because of a pullback by investment banks, offsetting rises in bond trading.

“It remains far too early to say that we are seeing a sustained upturn, but current conditions give us confidence that we can deliver on expectations for the year,” Chief Executive Michael Spencer said in a statement.

ICAP’s profit fell 20 percent last year, which Spencer has said was “extraordinarily tough.”

Analysts at Citi said they had hoped for first-quarter revenue growth above 2 percent, the level they are forecasting for the year as a whole.

Shares in ICAP, which had gained close to 30 percent this year against an 18 percent rise in the FTSE 250 index, were down 7.1 percent at 371.6 pence by 0855 GMT.

Average daily volumes on its fixed-income trading platform BrokerTec rose to $659 billion during the quarter, up 13 percent on the previous year. On its foreign-exchange platform EBS, average daily volumes rose 1 percent to $128 billion.

The broker gave no update on regulatory investigations into the role some of its employees played in alleged manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor). Analysts have said the ongoing Libor probes remain a source of uncertainty for ICAP’s stock.