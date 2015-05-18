FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICBC Dubai branch sets initial price guidance for benchmark USD bond-leads
May 18, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

ICBC Dubai branch sets initial price guidance for benchmark USD bond-leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has released initial price guidance for a U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark bond to be issued through its branch in the Dubai International Financial Centre, a document from lead managers showed.

The five-year deal is earmarked to price in the area of 145 basis points over treasuries, and would be the first bond issued by ICBC through its DIFC branch.

Benchmark size is usually taken to mean at least $500 million.

ICBC, China’s largest bank by assets, chose Citigroup, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and itself to arrange the transaction.

The bank’s branch in the DIFC began operating in November 2013. Last September ICBC opened a branch in Kuwait, its fourth in the region; it also has branches in Abu Dhabi and Doha. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
