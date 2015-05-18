FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICBC Dubai branch launches $500 mln 5-yr bond
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

ICBC Dubai branch launches $500 mln 5-yr bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has launched a $500 million five-year debut bond issued by its Dubai branch, which is set to price later on Monday, a document from lead managers said.

The bank, China’s largest by assets, set the final spread at 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document stated, tighter than the initial price guidance of around 145 basis points over treasuries announced earlier in the day.

The deal, rated A1 by Moody‘s, has garnered orders in excess of $3.5 billion from investors so far, an earlier document showed.

ICBC picked Citigroup, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and itself to arrange the transaction.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.