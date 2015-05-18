FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICBC Dubai branch narrows price guidance for benchmark 5-yr dollar bond
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

ICBC Dubai branch narrows price guidance for benchmark 5-yr dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has revised price guidance for a benchmark five-year debut bond from its Dubai branch, which is expected to price later on Monday, a document from lead managers showed.

The bank, China’s largest by assets, has set final price guidance at 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document showed, tighter than the initial price guidance of around 145 basis points over treasuries announced earlier in the day.

The deal, rated A1 by Moody‘s, has so far attracted orders totalling more than $3.5 billion from investors, the document added.

ICBC picked Citigroup, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and itself to arrange the transaction.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.